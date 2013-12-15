CAIRO Dec 15 Egypt will pay $300 million of the
money it owes to foreign oil companies in Egyptian pounds, a
Finance Ministry statement said, as part of a $1.5-billion
repayment scheme designed to revive confidence in its economy
battered by years of turmoil.
Egypt has announced it would repay a further $3 billion of
the $6.3 billion it says it owes to foreign oil companies
operating in the country in monthly instalments until 2017,
hoping this will encourage investment in the energy sector.
Egypt's foreign currency reserves, which stood at $36
billion before autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted in 2011, have
been under pressure ever since and fell to $17.8 billion in
November from $18.6 billion in October.
Repayment will occur "in phases", starting on Dec. 1, a
statement on the Finance Ministry website said. Prime Minister
Hazem el-Beblawi said on Dec. 4 the repayment of $1.5 billion
had been approved.
This amount will be paid in three tranches, according to the
Finance Ministry. It added the agreement between the Finance and
Oil Ministries had been reached with the "full coordination and
cooperation" of the Central Bank which helped provide the
foreign currency needed for the payments.
The first tranche of $1 billion will be provided by the
Central Bank which will deduct the amount in Egyptian pounds
from its Finance Ministry accounts, according to the statement.
The second tranche of $300 million will be paid for by the
Finance Ministry in Egyptian pounds. The state-run Egyptian
General Petroleum Corporation will pay the remaining $200
million, the ministry said.
Financial disclosures by firms including BP, BG Group
, Edison SpA and TransGlobe Energy show
Egypt owed them more than $5.2 billion at the end of 2012.
In the week after the army removed Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule,
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates promised Egypt
a total of $12 billion in grants, interest-free loans and oil
products.