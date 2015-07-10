(Adds details about Sharif's life and career)
CAIRO, July 10 Actor Omar Sharif, best known for
his title role as Doctor Zhivago in the Oscar-winning film, has
died, Egyptian state television said. He was 83.
The BBC also reported his death, citing his agent.
In May, Sharif's agent confirmed the actor, who played a
wide range of dashing and dignified characters while building a
reputation as an expert bridge player, had been suffering from
Alzheimer's disease.
Sharif was one of the few Arab actors to make it big in
Hollywood. He won international fame and an Oscar-nomination for
best supporting actor for his role in the 1962 film "Lawrence of
Arabia" with Peter O'Toole.
Born as Michel Shalhoub on April 10, 1932, to a wealthy
family in Alexandria, Egypt, Sharif grew interested in acting
while studying mathematics and physics at university in Cairo.
But he worked in his father's timber business for several
years before realizing his dream with a role in an Egyptian
movie, "The Blazing Sun," in 1954 opposite the Middle East's
biggest female star, Faten Hamama.
Raised as a Roman Catholic, Sharif converted to Islam and
married Hamama in 1955, taking on his new name. They had a son,
Tarek, who played Yuri in "Doctor Zhivago" at age 8, but the
couple divorced in 1974.
Despite Sharif's image as a sex symbol and eligible
bachelor, he did not remarry, saying he never fell in love with
another woman.
"I've always been extremely lucky in my life," he told Al
Jazeera television in 2007, while reflecting on how he "might
have been happier" staying in Egypt where he had a contented
family life and already was a star.
"Even for 'Lawrence of Arabia' I didn't ask to be an
international actor," he said. "When going to America and
becoming famous, it gave me glory but it gave me loneliness also
and a lot of missing my own land and my own people and my own
family."
After "The Blazing Sun," Sharif had appeared in several
other Egyptian films before starring in 1958 in the French love
story "Goha," which was seen in many English-speaking countries.
With more Egyptian movies to his credit, he was picked by
director David Lean to play Sherif Ali in the 1962 epic
"Lawrence of Arabia" alongside O'Toole, Alec Guinness and
Anthony Quinn.
His portrayal of Lawrence's friend earned Sharif an Academy
Award nomination for best supporting actor and a contract with
Columbia Studios. It won him renewed admiration when the film
was restored and re-released in 1989.
'NOT THAT KIND OF ACTOR'
After "Lawrence of Arabia," Sharif played Sophia Loren's
Armenian husband in "The Fall of the Roman Empire," a Spanish
priest in "Behold a Pale Horse," Ingrid Bergman's Yugoslav lover
in "The Yellow Rolls-Royce," all in 1964, and the title
character in "Genghis Khan" in 1965.
Then came the title role in "Doctor Zhivago," the story of a
physician and poet caught up in the Russian revolution. Despite
criticism, the film and Sharif were a hit.
Confirming his flexibility, Sharif next played a Nazi
officer in "The Night of the Generals," a Jewish gambler in
"Funny Girl" opposite Barbra Streisand and an Austrian prince in
"Mayerling." In 1969, he was a Mexican villain in "Mackenna's
Gold," an Italian lawyer in "The Appointment" and a Latin
revolutionary in "Che!"
But only "Funny Girl" was a success and Sharif came under
increasing criticism for stiff and uninspired performances.
On the set of "Mayerling," he was asked about his approach
to playing Prince Rudolph.
"I haven't a clue. I'm not that kind of actor," he said. "I
play Rudolph like I play all my parts. Rudolph is me. I don't
give a damn about how his mind works. All I care about is
getting to the studio on time and remembering my lines."
In later years, Sharif appeared in TV mini-series and a
steady string of films. For his 2003 role as an elderly Muslim
shopkeeper in the French film "Monsieur Ibrahim," he won the
best actor award at the Venice Film Festival.
Reportedly fluent in Arabic, English, Greek and French,
Sharif became known for his passion for bridge and thoroughbred
race horses. He wrote many books and newspaper columns about
bridge and licensed his name to a computer game called "Omar
Sharif Bridge."
"I'd rather be playing bridge than making a bad movie," he
was once quoted as saying.
But in 2006, Sharif said he had given it up.
"I decided I didn't want to be a slave to any passion any
more except for my work," he said in 2006. "I had too many
passions - bridge, horses, gambling. I want to live a different
kind of life, be with my family more because I didn't give them
enough time."
