CAIRO Nov 29 An alliance of Egyptian opposition
groups pledged on Thursday to keep up protests against President
Mohammed Mursi and said broader civil disobedience was possible
to fight what it described as an attempt to "kidnap Egypt from
its people".
The National Salvation Front said a strike declared by
judges in protest at a controversial decree issued by Mursi was
an "introduction to a general strike that could lead to complete
civil disobedience for which there might not be an alternative".
Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in
countrywide protests ignited by the decree Mursi issued last
Thursday, which gave him sweeping powers and placed them beyond
legal challenge.
Indicating a sit-in in Tahrir Square would go on, the Front
said it was insistent on "continuing the peaceful marches and
demonstrations in all of Egypt's streets and squares".
It said Tahrir Square would remain "the theatre of the
revolution".