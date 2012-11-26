CAIRO Nov 26 Egyptian opposition politician
Hamdeen Sabahy said on Monday that protests in Cairo's Tahrir
Square would continue until President Mohamed Mursi's decree
granting him extra powers was reversed.
"Our decision is to continue in the square, we will not
leave before this declaration is brought down," he said, adding
that Tahrir Square would be a model of an "Egypt that will not
accept a new dictator because it brought down the old one."
Sabahy is a leftist who has a launched a movement called the
Popular Current. The former presidential candidate has joined
several other opposition leaders to denounce Mursi's decree. He
was speaking at a news conference broadcast on television.