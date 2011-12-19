CAIRO Dec 19 Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI), Egypt's biggest listed company, said
on Monday it would redeem bonds worth 1.65 billion Egyptian
pounds ($274 million) early as part of a debt refinancing
package for its fully-owned fertiliser subsidiaries.
OCI announced in October that the fertilisers group had
arranged $1.9 billion in credit facilities with international
and local banks. It said it had also raised $200 million in
financing from the World Bank.
"By raising offshore debt and settling local debt, our
balance sheet will benefit from interest expense savings related
to the large interest differential between the Egyptian pound
and the U.S. dollar," OCI said in an emailed press release.
OCI in late 2010 sold 1.65 billion pounds in five-year bonds
with an interest rate of 11.75 percent.
The company said it would spend about $300 million to buy
Egyptian pounds on the local market to help it pay for the
redemption.
The group said in October it also planned to use its new
credit facilities to separate its fertiliser and construction
businesses into two legal entities under a single holding
company.
($1 = 6.0220 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by David Cowell)