CAIRO Jan 12 Jo Lunder, chief executive of Vimpelcom which bought Orasom Telecom's parent company, will become Orascom's new chairman, the firm said on Thursday.

He replaces Khaled Bichara, Orascom's former executive chairman, who stepped down at the end of 2011.

Orascom said in a statement Lunder would focus on "executing a strategy to increase cash flows through driving profitable growth, operational excellence and capital efficiency."