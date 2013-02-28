CAIRO Feb 28 The Egyptian government is holding talks with the country's biggest listed company, Orascom Construction Industries, to dissuade it from delisting from the local stock exchange, Investment Minister Osama Saleh told the state news MENA agency on Thursday.

Last January, the Dutch-listed parent OCI NV announced an offer to acquire the ordinary shares of its Egyptian-listed subsidiary. The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) asked last week for more information on the offer.

The company was not available for comment. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)