CAIRO Feb 28 The Egyptian government is holding
talks with the country's biggest listed company, Orascom
Construction Industries, to dissuade it from delisting
from the local stock exchange, Investment Minister Osama Saleh
told the state news MENA agency on Thursday.
Last January, the Dutch-listed parent OCI NV announced an
offer to acquire the ordinary shares of its Egyptian-listed
subsidiary. The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA)
asked last week for more information on the offer.
The company was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)