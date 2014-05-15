BRIEF-mybet Holding: credit facility from Westlotto interim financing expanded
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018
May 15 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said post-tax profit for the first quarter of 2014 had dropped 38 percent to 324.3 million Egyptian pounds ($45.64 million).
That compared with 525.3 million Egyptian pounds in the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 7.1050 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Shares down 3.8 pct in morning trading (Adds shares, analyst comment, details)