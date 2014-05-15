May 15 Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding said post-tax profit for the first quarter of 2014 had dropped 38 percent to 324.3 million Egyptian pounds ($45.64 million).

That compared with 525.3 million Egyptian pounds in the same period last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 7.1050 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by David Goodman)