CAIRO Jan 16 Egyptian group Orascom
Development and local real estate firm Madinet Nasr
Housing scrapped an agreement to cooperate in
developing the Tigan real estate project, Orascom said on
Monday.
Swiss-based Orascom Development Holding through its
subsidiary was managing the 3.5 million square metre development
with Madinet Nasr but said in a statement the two firms had
reached a joint decision to cancel the agreement because the
time was unsuitable to launch the project.
The fate of the Tigan project was not immediately clear
after Orascom withdrew from managing the development.
Egypt's property market, which had been a major driver of
foreign investment and growth, has been reeling from political
uncertainty and a string of legal rows over how the government
of ousted President Hosni Mubarak sold state land.
Orascom said in the statement the decision was made "in
light of the recent changes in the real estate industry and the
unsuitable timing to launch a huge and luxurious housing
project." It did not provide further details.
Land disputes have hit major firms like Talaat Moustafa
Group, Palm Hills Development, and Egyptian
Resorts, most of which have higher exposure to luxury
property. The cases revolve around a 1998 law requiring state
land be sold via competitive bidding not direct sales.
Nasr City Housing, a formerly-state run firm founded by the
government in 1959 and now 30 percent owned by Beltone Private
Equity, has been awaiting government approval to start work on
some of the best land it owns.
Work on Tigan, planned to include mixed-use housing units
and commercial buildings, had been stalled for over a decade
because of a dispute with Egypt's aviation authority.
A firm official said in an interview late last year that
Nasr City expected a final seal of approval from the government
and to launch the project by the first half of
2012.
