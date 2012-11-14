CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt-based Orascom Telecom
reported third-quarter net profit attributable to
equity holders of $106 million, reversing a net loss of $1.5
million for the same period a year earlier, the firm said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Orascom, which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom,
said profits were mainly driven by foreign exchange gains.
Revenues for the quarter stood at $885 million, the firm
said, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $425 million. Total subscribers
exceeded 85 million, up 14 percent from a year earlier.