CAIRO, March 30 Swiss-listed Egyptian property
and hotels group Orascom Development on
Friday reported a full-year net loss of 69.7 million Swiss
francs ($76.82 million), due to the political turmoil in Egypt
and elsewhere in the Arab world last year.
The firm, known mostly for building luxury resorts, took
extraordinary charges in 2011 of 82.8 million francs, which
included provisions, revaluation of investment properties, and
legal fees connected to the political events in Egypt.
Orascom Development made a profit of 94.9 million francs in
2010, after minority interests.
Following the civil uprising that unseated Egypt's president
in February 2011, a slump in investment and legal challenges to
state land sales have thrown the real estate sector into
turmoil. An exodus of tourists has also made life tough for
resort developers.
Orascom Development said revenues in its hotels segment fell
29 percent due in part to one month of virtually zero occupancy
in Egypt's El Gouna and Taba Heights during the first quarter of
2011 and also because guests traded down from five-star to
four-star hotels.
It also said its real estate and construction segment
revenues fell 71 percent due to a 50-day halt in construction
activities in Egypt and a slowdown in demand for homes.
"Uncertainties regarding the political progress in the MENA
(Middle East North Africa) region, the global economic
development and international credit markets continues.
Nevertheless, Orascom Development expects a more dynamic
development in the second half of the year," the firm said in a
statement.
The firm said credit agreements of 125 million francs
finalised in January would enable it to finance all its planned
activities for 2012, but did not detail the plans.
