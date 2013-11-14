CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's Oriental Weavers, the world's biggest machine-woven carpet maker, posted a 33 percent rise in its nine-month profit to 291.42 million Egyptian pounds ($42.31 million), the stock exchange said on Thursday.

Profit for the same January-to-Sepember period of 2012 was 219.10 million pounds, the stock exchange said, without adding further details. ($1 = 6.8884 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)