BRIEF-Paseco signs contract worth 18.18 bln won
* Says it signed 18.18 billion won contract with GHP Group, to provide petroleum stove
CAIRO, April 15 Egypt's Oriental Weavers , will pay a dividend of 0.4 Egyptian pounds ($0.05) a share, the world's biggest machine-woven carpet maker said on Wednesday in a statement to the bourse.
The company last month reported a 2014 net profit of 377.47 million pounds, up from 369.21 million a year earlier.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)
May 2 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zr0SBz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)