CAIRO Feb 12 Shares in Orascom Telecom
Media and Technology (OTMT) and Mobinil have
been suspended pending issuance of a joint statement by
Mobinil's shareholders, OTMT and France Telecom over
Mobinil's fate, the bourse said on Sunday.
"The management of the Egyptian stock exchange has decided
to continue suspending (OTMT's) shares as of Feb. 12 and until
the company sends a joint statement with France Telecom
regarding the future of Mobinil," the bourse statement said.
In a separate statement, the bourse added it had also
suspended shares in Mobinil.
OTMT said last week it was in discussions with France
Telecom over the future of their Egyptian cellphone venture
Mobinil.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed)