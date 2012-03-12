CAIRO, March 12 Egypt's Orascom Telecom
Media Technology (OTMT) received approval on Monday
for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) to trade on the London
Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.
It said it expected trading to start on March 13.
OTMT was formed after Egyptian telecoms magnate Naguib
Sawiris sold most of his assets to Russia's Vimpelcom in
a $6 billion deal last year.
It includes telecom businesses in Egypt and North Korea and
various other assets not included in the Vimpelcom deal.
OTMT said last month it had reached a preliminary accord to
sell most of its stake in Egyptian telecoms operator Mobinil to
fellow shareholder France Telecom.
It said it would give shareholders much of the $1 billion it
stands to gain from the Mobinil deal and keep part of it for new
business opportunities.