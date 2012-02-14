CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt's stock exchange has
asked Orascom Telecom Media and Technology for more
details on a deal for France Telecom to buy out most of
OTMT's stake in jointly telecom operator Mobinil, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Under the terms of the accord, France Telecom will buy the
stake held by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' OTMT for 202.5
Egyptian pounds per share in Mobinil.
Then it will make a tender offer at the same price to the
minority shareholders of the listed portion of Mobinil
.
France Telecom was already the biggest shareholder in
Mobinil, and Egypt is a key part of its effort to expand in
high-growth emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East.
In a statement, the bourse requested that OTMT "offer a
detailed presentation" in a shareholders meeting on the reasons
it rejected a previous offer from France Telecom to buy out its
stake in Mobinil at a higher price per share.
That offer was made before OTMT was demerged from Orascom
Telecom, most of whose assets were bought by Vimpelcom
in a $6 billion deal last year.
The new price offered by France Telecom is nearly 8.7
percent lower than an initial price set out in Sawiris' put
option that called for France Telecom to pay 221.7 pounds per
share in September, rising later to 248.5 pounds per share.
The bourse also asked in its statement that OT "hires a
financial consultant to offer an evaluation report about the
buying offer and then the board of directions will give their
opinion about the need and importance of the offer and its
impact on the company, its shareholders and workers."
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)