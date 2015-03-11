PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO, March 11 Egypt's Orascom Telecom saw net profit plummet 76.4 percent in 2014 to 263.9 million Egyptian pounds ($34.6 million), down from 1.12 billion pounds a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
The company posted revenues of 2.698 billion pounds for the year, up from 2.443 billion in 2013, it said in a statement in Egypt's Al-Alam Al-Youm newspaper. ($1=7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Clarence Fernandez)
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's competition watchdog said on Friday it will not regulate the nation's mobile roaming market, in a favourable draft ruling for the country's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, which can keep rivals from using its infrastructure.