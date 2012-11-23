People carry a poster of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi as they gather in front of the general prosecutor's office in support of Mursi's decision to sack Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, in Cairo November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

ISLAMABAD Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cancelled a state visit to Pakistan on Friday, government officials said, a day after granting himself extended powers, a move likely to widen divisions in his country.

No reason was immediately given for the cancellation of the visit or for Mursi's decision not to attend a summit of developing nations in Islamabad a day earlier.

Mursi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, on Thursday triggered controversy in Egypt by issuing a decree that shielded from legal challenge any decisions he takes until a new parliament is elected.

The decree also exempt the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament and the assembly writing the country's new constitution from legal challenge.

