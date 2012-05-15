(Adds detail, revenue)
CAIRO May 15 Egypt's Palm Hills, the
country's second-biggest listed developer, said on Tuesday it
had narrowed its first-quarter net loss as operating costs
declined.
The luxury real estate developer posted a net loss of 16.3
million Egyptian pounds ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of
2012, compared with a loss of 36.2 million pounds in the same
period a year earlier.
The firm, battered by investigations into previous state
land sales and by client cancellations after the uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak last year, has made few new sales in the
year since the uprising.
Revenue for the first quarter fell to 29 million pounds from
193.5 million in the same period a year earlier.
Its operating costs dropped by 91 percent from 201.7 million
pounds in the first quarter of 2011 to 17.7 million pounds,
which analysts said could be an indicator of a lower rate of
cancellations and slower construction and deliveries.
The company is just one of several real estate firms in the
Arab world's most populous country facing legal challenges
relating to their land holdings since a court ruled that a sale
of state land to Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) was
illegal because it was not auctioned.
TMG's first-quarter net profit rose 2.5 percent as sales
rebounded from the same period of 2011.
Palm Hill Chairman Yasseen Mansour and former housing
minister Ahmed el-Maghrabi were cleared of corruption charges in
a state land sale in July.
But the company is still awaiting a verdict from another
court on whether the contract for the sale of a land plot should
be scrapped.
Palm Hills shares slid 3.5 percent at 1041 GMT, while the
benchmark index dropped 0.9 percent.
($1 = 6.0315 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Dina Zayed and Ehab Farouk; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)