TORONTO Oct 13 Mohamed Fahmy, the Al Jazeera
journalist pardoned last month after spending over 400 days in
an Egyptian jail, said on Tuesday that Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper should have worked much harder to secure his
release.
Fahmy's return to Canada just a week ahead of a
tightly-contested federal election due on Oct. 19 could prove
embarrassing for Harper and his Conservative government, with
the journalist meeting both of Harper's main opponents to thank
them for their support.
Fahmy, a naturalized Canadian who gave up his Egyptian
citizenship during his imprisonment, said he felt "betrayed and
abandoned" by Harper, who he said dispatched envoys who lacked
the clout to influence Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
"There are no words to describe how it feels when you are
wrongly convicted and sitting in a cold cell, infested with
insects, nurturing a broken shoulder," Fahmy told a news
conference.
"Sitting in that prison cell, it was difficult not to feel
betrayed and abandoned by Prime Minister Harper," he said.
Fahmy, along with Egyptian Baher Mohamed and Australian
Peter Greste, was sentenced to three years in prison in an
August retrial for operating without a press license and
broadcasting material harmful to Egypt.
The three Al Jazeera journalists had previously been
sentenced to between seven and 10 years in jail on charges
including spreading lies to help a "terrorist organization", in
reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Greste was deported in February, while Sisi pardoned Fahmy
and Mohamed just ahead of an Islamic celebration last month.
Asked if he thought Harper avoided taking a tougher stance
for political gain, Fahmy said it was more a case of not
understanding geo-political tensions between Egypt and Qatar,
where Al Jazeera is based.
He also lashed out at Harper for his attempt to ban women
from wearing the Muslim face-veil during citizenship ceremonies,
which has proven pivotal in the election race.
"What he's doing with the niqab issue is unacceptable," he
said.
Fahmy met Liberal leader Justin Trudeau on Monday and was
due to meet New Democrat leader Thomas Mulcair later on Tuesday,
but said that he was not going to endorse either one. Both
candidates are to the left of Harper politically.
"I have been used as a political pawn for the past two years
by Egypt and Qatar, so I would surely want to avoid being placed
in that frame," he said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Christian Plumb)