DUBAI, April 5 The sale of the Egyptian arm of
Greece's Piraeus Bank, valued at over $200 million,
has attracted five potential bidders from the Middle East and
North Africa region, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Talks are actively ongoing but a sale was not regarded as
imminent, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity as the negotiations are private.
Piraeus, Greece's fourth-largest lender, has been looking to
offload the business to help raise cash as it grapples with the
country's sovereign debt-fuelled economic crisis.
Talks to sell the unit to Standard Chartered failed
in November after the London-listed lender withdrew its
interest, citing a worsening economic climate in crisis-hit
Egypt.
Piraeus appointed Barclays Capital in December to
arrange the sale.
