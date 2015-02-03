DUBAI Feb 3 Egypt's non-oil private sector
shrank in January for the first time since last July, as both
output and new orders fell slightly, a corporate survey showed
on Tuesday.
The HSBC Egypt Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 49.3
points last month from 51.4 in December; a reading above 50
indicates expansion and below 50, contraction.
"The numbers show that Egypt's recovery remains weak and
vulnerable to downside risk. While we continue to except an
upward trajectory for the economy, the gains will come off a low
base," said Razan Nasser, senior economist at HSBC.
Poor weather conditions and the economic crisis in Russia,
which hit export orders, were partially responsible for weaker
demand in January, the survey said.
This caused Egypt's non-oil private sector companies to cut
their workforces for the second straight month in January,
though the rate of job shedding was unchanged from December's
marginal pace.
Input costs increased in January with purchase prices rising
at their sharpest rate in four months and staff costs only
climbing marginally. In general, companies reduced their output
prices.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)