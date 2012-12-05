CAIRO Dec 5 Three members of Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi's advisory team said on Wednesday they had
resigned over the crisis ignited by a decree that expanded his
powers.
Seif Abdel Fattah, Ayman al-Sayyad and Amr al-Leithy all
tendered their resignations, bringing to six the number of
presidential staff who have quit in the wake of a decree that
has triggered countrywide violence.
The previously announced resignations included a Christian
and a woman. They were part of a presidential staff assembled by
Mursi, an Islamist, in an effort to build an inclusive
administration.
Speaking to Reuters, Leithy said he had submitted his
resignation following the Nov. 22 decree. He said neither he,
Sayyad or Abdel Fattah - all political independents - had been
consulted on the decree. But they had not made their
resignations public as they tried to help resolve the crisis.
In an effort to end the turmoil, Mursi has called a Dec. 15
referendum on a draft constitution that will override the
decree. The opposition want the referendum postponed
"I today urge the president to cancel the constitutional
decree and to postpone the referendum on the constitution and to
open an immediate national dialogue with all the political
forces to produce a consensus constitution," he said.
Speaking to Al-Jazeera television, Sayyad said: "We have
tried, over the course of an entire week to solve it, but
unfortunately we did not succeed," he said.
"We announce now clearly that we failed."
Abdel Fattah also told Al Jazeera he had quit.