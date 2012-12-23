CAIRO Dec 23 Egypt's new constitution, which
was drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly, was approved by
64 percent of voters in a two-round referendum, an official in
the Muslim Brotherhood said on Sunday citing the group's
unofficial tally.
The result followed votes held on Dec. 15 and on Saturday.
"According to our calculations, the final result of the
second round is 71 percent voting 'yes' and the overall result
(of the two rounds) is 63.8 percent," the official, who was in
an operations room monitoring the vote, told Reuters.
The same figures were used by a Brotherhood-run television
channel.