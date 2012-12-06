CAIRO Dec 6 The head of Egypt's Muslim
Brotherhood called for unity on Thursday, saying divisions only
served "the nation's enemies", his first public statement since
clashes killed at least five people and wounded hundreds
overnight.
"Our divisions and fragmentation only serve the nation's
enemies," Mohamed Badie said in a statement published on the
website of the group that propelled President Mohamed Mursi to
power in a June election.
Mursi's opponents and supporters clashed outside the
presidential palace on Wednesday in violence that stretched into
the early hours of Thursday.