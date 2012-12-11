CAIRO Dec 11 Anyone arrested by the military
during Egypt's referendum on a new constitution will face civil
rather than military courts, the presidency said on Tuesday
after the army was given powers of arrest during the vote
period.
"Individuals arrested under these powers must be remanded to
the office of the prosecutor and are tried before civilian
courts, if the prosecutor recommends trial," the presidency said
in a statement after rights groups criticised the arrest powers
granted by President Mohamed Mursi.
"Rumours have circulated that the law allows for civilians
to be referred to military courts and this law does not, in any
way, allow for civilians to be tried before military courts," it
said in a note explaining the army's role that will last until
results are declared after Saturday's referendum.