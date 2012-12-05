CAIRO Dec 5 Petrol bombs were hurled during
clashes between supporters of President Mohamed Mursi and his
opponents outside his presidential palace, a Reuters witness
reported on Wednesday.
The clashes erupted after the Muslim Brotherhood, the group
that helped Mursi win a presidential election in June, told its
supporters to go to the palace where opponents had gathered to
protest against the president's expanded powers.
Brotherhood supporters say they had been shot at during the
clashes, where rival sides brawled and threw stones at each
other. One protester showed off what he said was a gunshot wound
to the leg, with blood pouring from the wound.