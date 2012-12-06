CAIRO Dec 6 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
invited political groups and other figures to meet on Saturday
for a national dialogue on a political roadmap after a
referendum on a new constitution.
"I call for a full, productive dialogue with all figures and
heads of parties, revolutionary youth and senior legal figures
to meet this Saturday," Mursi said in a televised address on
Thursday, saying the meeting would be at his official palace.
As well as drawing up a roadmap, he said they would discuss
the fate of the upper house of parliament after the lower house
was dissolved in June, the election law and other issues. He
said plans for the referendum on Dec. 15 were on track.