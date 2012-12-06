CAIRO Dec 6 An Egyptian military deployment
around the presidential palace aims to secure the building, the
state news agency reported on Thursday, following violent
protests between supporters and opponents of President Mohamed
Mursi in the area.
"The Republican Guard began a deployment around the
headquarters of the presidency ... to secure the headquarters of
the presidency in its capacity as a symbol of the state and the
official headquarters of government," the agency reported.
Reuters witnesses counted at least five tanks and nine
armoured personnel carriers around the presidency. The
Republican Guard is responsible for guarding presidential
offices across the country.