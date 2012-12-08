CAIRO Dec 9 Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi cancelled a decree which had sparked huge protests by
giving him sweeping powers.
Politicians and others who took part in a national dialogue
convened by Mursi said they recommended that the Islamist leader
issue a new decree to replace one that sparked protests.
But the group said a referendum on the new constitution
planned for Dec. 15 could not be delayed, the dialogue
spokesman, Mohamed Selim al-Awa, told a news conference after
the meeting that was boycotted by the main opposition coalition.
He said Egypt's president wanted the opposition to suggest
changes to a new constitution.