CAIRO Jan 9 Egypt, battered by political
turmoil and an economic crisis that has sent the local currency
tumbling, will hold a parliamentary election in April, officials
said on Wednesday.
Under Egypt's new constitution approved by a referendum last
month, President Mohamed Mursi must set an election date within
60 days of when he signed the document into law on Dec. 26.
"The vote for parliament will take place in April," said an
official at the presidency, who asked not to be named. "The
exact date for the vote has not been fixed yet and the president
will announce it no later than Feb. 25."
The Islamist-led government is trying to clinch a $4.8
billion loan from the IMF to ease economic strains worsened by a
turbulent political transition since a popular uprising toppled
President Hosni Mubarak in Feb. 2011.
Unrest over the constitution rammed through by Mursi late
last year prompted the Islamist president to withdraw tax rises
seen as part of a programme provisionally agreed with the
International Monetary Fund.
The IMF is expected to send a technical team back to Cairo
within two to three weeks to discuss the loan, which is vital to
restoring a measure of confidence in the economy and in the
Egyptian pound, which fell to a new low at a central bank
auction of U.S. dollars on Wednesday.
The pound has lost 5 percent of its dollar value since the
central bank adopted a new system of dollar sales on Dec. 30
designed to stem the currency's fall. The pound has dropped 10.7
percent since Mubarak's overthrow nearly two years ago.
Qatar threw Egypt a financial lifeline on Tuesday, saying it
had lent the country another $2 billion and given it an extra
$500 million outright to help control the currency crisis, which
has drained foreign reserves to a critical level.
Egypt has not had a lower house of parliament since the
constitutional court dissolved the Islamist-dominated body in
June. Legislative power now rests with the upper house.
"With a new parliament in place, Egypt would have completed
its transition with an elected president, a constitution and a
parliament," said another official at the presidency.
The Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of the
Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled Mursi to power in a June
election, was the biggest bloc in the previous parliament.