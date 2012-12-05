CAIRO Dec 5 Egyptian opposition leader Amr
Moussa said on Wednesday that President Mohamed Mursi should
make a formal offer for dialogue to end a crisis over the
constitution, after the vice-president set out what he described
as personal ideas to resolve the row.
"We are ready when there is something formal, something
expressed in definite terms; we will not ignore it, especially
if there is something useful," Moussa told Reuters, adding that
he was holding talks with other politicians.
The website of Al-Ahram said opposition politicians were
discussing the proposals laid out by Vice-President Mahmoud
Mekky that he said were his own. A senior Muslim Brotherhood
official told Reuters the ideas needed to be "crystallised."