CAIRO Dec 6 The head of Egypt's Republican
Guard said forces deployed outside the presidential palace on
Thursday had been sent there to separate supporters and
opponents of President Mohamed Mursi, not to oppress them.
Calling for calm, General Mohamed Zaki told the state-run
Middle East News Agency that the troops would not be used
against the protesters.
"The armed forces, and at the forefront of them the
Republican Guard, will not be used as a tool to oppress the
demonstrators," he said.
"I am personally extremely concerned about the safety of
every Egyptian citizen, and that the clashes that happened
around the presidential palace yesterday not be repeated," he
said.
Force would not be used against "members of the Egyptian
nation", he said.