* Rival factions hurl petrol bombs, stones outside palace
* Clinton calls for dialogue on contested constitution
* Vice president offers olive branch to opposition
* Interior Ministry says 32 arrests
By Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 5 Islamists fought protesters outside
the Egyptian president's palace on Wednesday, while inside the
building his deputy proposed a way to end a crisis over a draft
constitution that has split the most populous Arab nation.
Stones and petrol bombs flew between opposition protesters
and supporters of President Mohamed Mursi, and the Interior
Ministry said 32 people had been arrested and three police
vehicles destroyed.
Two Islamists were hit in the legs by what their friends
said were bullets fired during clashes in streets around the
compound in northern Cairo. One of them was bleeding heavily.
And a leftist group said Islamists had cut off the ear of one of
its members.
Medical sources said 33 people had been wounded, but despite
reports of fatalities, the Health Ministry said there had been
no deaths.
Riot police were deployed between the two sides in Cairo to
try to stop confrontations that flared after dark despite an
attempt by Vice President Mahmoud Mekky to ease the crisis.
Mekky said amendments to disputed articles in the draft
constitution could be agreed with the opposition. A written
agreement could then be submitted to the next parliament, to be
elected after a referendum on the constitution on Dec. 15.
"There must be consensus," he told a news conference, saying
opposition demands had to be respected to reach a solution.
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil called for calm to "give the
opportunity" for efforts underway to start a national dialogue.
Facing the gravest crisis of his six-month-old tenure, Mursi
has shown no sign of buckling to the protests, confident that
Islamists can win the referendum and a parliamentary election to
follow.
Many Egyptians yearn for an end to political upheaval that
began with the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in February 2011 and
which has hurt the economy as investors and tourists have fled.
Protests spread to other cities, and offices of the
Brotherhood's political party in Ismailia and Suez were torched.
Egypt's opposition coalition blamed Mursi for the violence
and said it was ready for dialogue if the Islamist leader
scrapped a decree he issued on Nov. 22 that gave him wide powers
and shielded his decisions from judicial review.
DIALOGUE
"We hold President Mursi and his government completely
responsible for the violence happening in Egypt today,"
opposition coordinator Mohamed ElBaradei told a news conference.
"We are ready for dialogue if the constitutional decree is
cancelled ... and the referendum on this constitution is
postponed," he said of the document written by an Islamist-led
assembly that the opposition says ignores its concerns.
But liberals, leftists, Christians, ex-Mubarak followers and
others opposed to Mursi have yet to generate a mass movement or
a grassroots base to challenge the Brotherhood, which has come
out on top in two elections since Mubarak's overthrow.
"Today what is happening in the Egyptian street,
polarisation and division, is something that could and is
actually drawing us to violence and could draw us to something
worse," said ElBaradei, the former head of the U.N. nuclear
watchdog.
Opposition leaders have previously urged Mursi to retract
the Nov. 22 decree, defer the referendum and agree to revise the
constitution, but have not echoed calls from street protesters
for his overthrow and the "downfall of the regime".
Mursi has said his decree was needed to prevent courts still
full of judges appointed by ousted strongman Hosni Mubarak from
derailing a constitution vital for Egypt's political transition.
Earlier on Wednesday Islamist supporters of Mursi tore down
tents erected outside the presidential palace by leftist foes
who had begun a sit-in there.
"They hit us and destroyed our tents. Are you happy, Mursi?
Aren't we Egyptians too?" asked protester Haitham Ahmed.
Mohamed Mohy, a pro-Mursi demonstrator who was filming the
scene, said: "We are here to support our president and his
decisions and save our country from traitors and agents."
Mekky said street mobilisation by both sides posed a "real
danger" to Egypt. "If we do not put a stop to this phenomenon
right away ... where are we headed? We must calm down."
CALLS FOR RESTRAINT
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed into Egypt's
political debate, saying dialogue was urgently needed on the
new constitution, which should "respect the rights of all
citizens".
Clinton and Mursi worked together last month to broker a
truce between Israel and Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip.
Washington is worried about rising Islamist power in Egypt,
a staunch U.S. security partner under Mubarak, who preserved the
U.S.-brokered peace treaty Cairo signed with Israel in 1979.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague called for restraint
on all sides. He said Egypt's authorities had to make progress
on the transition in an "inclusive manner" and urged dialogue.
The Muslim Brotherhood had summoned supporters to an
open-ended demonstration at the presidential palace, a day after
about 10,000 opposition protesters had encircled it for what
organisers dubbed a "last warning" to Mursi.
State institutions, with the partial exception of the
judiciary, have mostly fallen in behind Mursi.
The army, the muscle behind all previous Egyptian presidents
in the republic's six-decade history, has gone back to barracks,
having apparently lost its appetite to intervene in politics.
In August Mursi sacked Mubarak-era army commander and
defence minister Mohamed Hussein Tantawi and removed the
sweeping powers that the military council, which took over after
Mubarak fell, had grabbed two months earlier.
Investors have seized on hopes that Egypt's turbulent
transition, which has buffeted the economy for two years, may
soon head for calmer waters, sending stocks 1.6 percent higher
after a 3.5 percent rally on Tuesday.
Egypt has turned to the IMF for a $4.8 billion loan after
the depletion of its foreign currency reserves. The government
said on Wednesday the process was on track and its request would
go to the IMF board as expected.
The board is due to review the facility on Dec. 19.
Elijah Zarwan, a fellow with the European Council on Foreign
Relations, said that if Egypt was to find a compromise solution
to its crisis, it would not be through slogans and blows.
"It will be through quiet negotiation, not through duelling
press conferences, street brawls, or civil strife," he said.