By Edmund Blair and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 6 Islamists battled with protesters
outside Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's palace on Thursday,
after his vice president suggested amendments could be agreed to
the draft constitution that has divided the nation.
Fires burned in the streets near the palace perimeter where
opponents and supporters of Mursi threw stones and petrol bombs.
Riot police tried to separate the two sides, but failed to halt
fighting that extended from Wednesday into the early morning.
Residents, frustrated that police had not calmed the
streets, set up makeshift road blocks nearby to check
passers-by, scenes reminiscent of the popular uprising that
toppled Mursi's autocratic predecessor Hosni Mubarak.
Medical sources said 211 people were wounded, some with
gunshot wounds.
"No to dictatorship," Mursi's opponents chanted, while their
rivals chanted: "Defending Mursi is defending Islam."
Mursi's opponents accused him of creating a new autocracy by
awarding himself extraordinary powers in a decree on Nov. 22 and
were further angered when an Islamist-dominated assembly pushed
through a draft constitution that opponents said did not
properly represent the aspirations of the whole nation.
The United States, worried about the stability of a state
that has a peace deal with Israel and to which it gives $1.3
billion in military aid each year, called for dialogue.
Bidding to end the worst crisis since Mursi took office less
than six months ago, Vice President Mahmoud Mekky said
amendments to disputed articles in the constitution could be
agreed with the opposition. A written agreement could then go to
parliament, to be elected after a referendum on the constitution
on Dec. 15.
"There must be consensus," he told a news conference inside
the presidential palace as fighting raged outside on Wednesday
evening, saying opposition demands had to be respected.
PROTESTS SPREAD
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil called for calm to "give the
opportunity" for efforts underway to start a national dialogue.
Protests spread to other cities, and offices of the Muslim
Brotherhood's political party in Ismailia and Suez were torched.
But Mursi has shown no sign of buckling under pressure from
protestors, confident that the Islamists, who have dominated
both elections since Mubarak was overthrown in February 2011,
can win the referendum and parliamentary election to follow.
On top of the support of the Brotherhood, which backed him
for the presidency in the June election, Mursi may also be able
to rely on a popular yearning for stability and economic revival
after almost two years of political turmoil.
Egypt's opposition coalition blamed Mursi for the violence
and said it was ready for dialogue if the Islamist leader
scrapped the decree that gave him wide powers and shielded his
decisions from judicial review.
"Today what is happening in the Egyptian street,
polarisation and division, is something that could and is
actually drawing us to violence and could draw us to something
worse," opposition coordinator Mohamed ElBaradei said on
Wednesday.
"We are ready for dialogue if the constitutional decree is
cancelled ... and the referendum on this constitution is
postponed," he told a news conference.
But liberals, leftists, Christians, ex-Mubarak followers and
others opposed to Mursi have yet to generate a mass movement or
a grassroots base to challenge the Brotherhood.
'REAL DANGER'
Opposition leaders have previously urged Mursi to retract
the decree, defer the referendum and agree to revise the
constitution, but have not echoed calls from street protesters
for his overthrow and the "downfall of the regime".
Mursi has said his decree was needed to prevent courts still
full of judges appointed by Mubarak from derailing a
constitution vital for Egypt's political transition.
Mekky said street mobilisation by both sides posed a "real
danger" to Egypt. "If we do not put a stop to this phenomenon
right away ... where are we headed? We must calm down."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed into Egypt's
political debate, saying dialogue was urgently needed on the
new constitution, which should "respect the rights of all
citizens".
Clinton and Mursi worked together last month to broker a
truce between Israel and Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague called for restraint
on all sides. He said Egypt's authorities had to make progress
on the transition in an "inclusive manner" and urged dialogue.
Both Islamists and their opponents have staged big shows of
strength on the streets since Mursi's controversial decree, each
bringing out tens of thousands of people.
State institutions, with the partial exception of the
judiciary, have mostly fallen in behind Mursi.
The army, the muscle behind all previous Egyptian presidents
in the republic's six-decade history, has gone back to barracks,
having apparently lost its appetite to intervene in politics.