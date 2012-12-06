* Republican Guard deploys tanks, tells crowds to leave
* Islamists comply, some Mursi opponents stay
* Mursi to address nation after clashes kill 7
* Egypt pound hits 8-year low, stocks, forex reserves down
By Marwa Awad and Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Dec 6 Egypt's Republican Guard restored
order around the presidential palace on Thursday after fierce
overnight clashes killed seven people, but passions ran high in
a struggle over the country's future.
The Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, criticised by his
opponents for his silence in the last few days, was due to
address the nation later in the day, state television said.
Hundreds of his supporters who had camped out near the
palace overnight withdrew before a mid-afternoon deadline set by
the Republican Guard. Dozens of Mursi's foes remained, but were
kept away by a barbed wire barricade guarded by tanks.
The military played a big role in removing President Hosni
Mubarak during last year's popular revolt, taking over to manage
a transitional period, but had stayed out of the latest crisis.
Mursi's Islamist partisans fought opposition protesters well
into the early hours during duelling demonstrations over the
president's decree on Nov. 22 to expand his powers to help him
push through a mostly Islamist-drafted constitution.
Officials said seven people had been killed and 350 wounded
in the violence, for which each side blamed the other. Six of
the dead were Mursi supporters, the Muslim Brotherhood said.
The street clashes reflected a deep political divide in the
most populous Arab nation, where contrasting visions of
Islamists and their liberal rivals have complicated a struggle
to embed democracy after Mubarak's 30-year autocracy.
The United States, worried about the stability of an Arab
partner which has a peace deal with Israel and which receives
$1.3 billion a year in U.S. military aid, has urged dialogue.
The commander of the Republican Guard said deployment of
tanks and troop carriers around the presidential palace was
intended to separate the adversaries, not to repress them.
"The armed forces, and at the forefront of them the
Republican Guard, will not be used as a tool to oppress the
demonstrators," General Mohamed Zaki told the state news agency.
Hussein Abdel Ghani, spokesman of the opposition National
Salvation Front, said more protests were planned, but not
necessarily at the palace in Cairo's Heliopolis district.
"Our youth are leading us today and we decided to agree to
whatever they want to do," he told Reuters.
UNITY APPEAL
Egypt plunged into renewed turmoil after Mursi issued his
Nov. 22 decree and an Islamist-dominated assembly hastily
approved a new constitution to go to a referendum on Dec. 15.
The Supreme Guide of the Brotherhood, to which Mursi
belonged before he was narrowly elected president in June,
appealed for unity. Divisions among Egyptians "only serve the
nation's enemies", Mohamed Badie said in a statement.
Rival factions used rocks, petrol bombs and guns in the
clashes around the presidential palace.
"We came here to support President Mursi and his decisions.
He is the elected president of Egypt," said demonstrator Emad
Abou Salem, 40. "He has legitimacy and nobody else does."
Opposition protester Ehab Nasser el-Din, 21, his head
bandaged after being hit by a rock the day before, decried the
Muslim Brotherhood's "grip on the country", which he said would
only tighten if the new constitution is passed.
Another protester, Ahmed Abdel-Hakim, 23, accused the
Brotherhood of "igniting the country in the name of religion".
Mursi's opponents accuse him of seeking to create a new
"dictatorship". The president says his actions were necessary to
prevent courts still full of judges appointed by Mubarak from
derailing a constitution vital for Egypt's political transition.
Mursi has shown no sign of buckling under pressure from
protesters, confident that the Islamists, who have dominated
both elections since Mubarak was overthrown, can win the
referendum and the parliamentary election to follow.
Mahmoud Hussein, the Brotherhood's secretary-general, said
holding the plebiscite was the only way out of the crisis,
dismissing the opposition as "remnants of the (Mubarak) regime,
thugs and people working for foreign agendas".
As well as relying on his Brotherhood power base, Mursi may
also tap into a popular yearning for stability and economic
revival after almost two years of political turmoil.
The Egyptian pound sank on Thursday to its lowest level in
eight years, after previously firming on hopes that a $4.8
billion IMF loan would stabilise the economy. The Egyptian stock
market fell 4.4 percent after it opened.
Foreign exchange reserves fell by nearly $450 million to $15
billion in November, indicating that the Central Bank was still
spending heavily to bolster the pound. The reserves stood at
about $36 billion before the anti-Mubarak uprising.