* Referendum on constitution still set for Dec. 15
* Islamists led drafting of the constitution
* Army calls for dialogue to avoid "catastrophe"
By Edmund Blair and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Dec 9 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
has cancelled a decree that gave him sweeping powers and sparked
deadly violence, but did not delay this month's referendum on a
new constitution as his opponents had demanded.
The announcement that Mursi had scrapped his Nov. 22 decree
followed hours of talks on Saturday at his presidential palace,
billed as a "national dialogue" but which was boycotted by his
main opponents and had little credibility among protesters.
One opposition group dismissed Mursi's efforts at
appeasement as the "continuation of deception."
His opponents have demanded Mursi scrap the vote on Dec. 15
on a constitution that was fast-tracked through an assembly led
by Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists. Liberals and
others had walked out, saying their voices were not being heard.
Islamists have insisted the referendum should go ahead on
time, saying it is needed to complete a democratic transition
still incomplete after Hosni Mubarak's overthrow 22 months ago.
The military, which had run the nation during a turbulent
interim period after Mubarak fell, stepped into the crisis on
Saturday to tell feuding factions that dialogue was essential to
avoid "catastrophe." But a military source said that was not a
prelude to the army retaking control of Egypt or the streets.
After Saturday's talks, the president issued a new decree in
which the first article "cancels the constitutional declaration"
announced on Nov. 22, the spokesman for the dialogue, Mohamed
Selim al-Awa, told a news conference held around midnight.
But he said the constitutional referendum would go ahead
next Saturday, adding that although those at the meeting had
discussed a postponement, there were legal obstacles to taking
such a step.
The political turmoil has exposed deep rifts in the nation
of 83 million between Islamists, who were suppressed for
decades, and their rivals, who fear religious conservatives want
to squeeze out other voices and restrict social freedoms. Many
Egyptian just crave stability and economic recovery.
RESPONSE
Islamists and more liberal-minded opponents have both drawn
tens of thousands of supporters to the streets in rival rallies
since Mursi's decree last month. Seven people were killed in
violence around the presidential palace, which has been ringed
by tanks.
The spokesman for the main opposition coalition, the
National Salvation Front, which stayed away from Saturday's
talks, said his group would meet on Sunday to discuss a response
to Mursi's initiative to cancel his old decree.
But Hussein Abdel Ghani added: "My first personal impression
is that it is a limited and insufficient step. We repeatedly
said that among our top demands is for the referendum to be
delayed."
The April 6 movement, which helped galvanise street protests
against Mubarak, said in a statement about the outcome of
Saturday's talks, "What happened is manipulation and a
continuation of deception in the name of law and legitimacy."
The new decree excluded some elements from the old decree
that angered the opposition, including an article that gave
Mursi broad powers to confront threats to the revolution or the
nation, wording opponents said gave him arbitrary authority.
Another article in the old decree had put beyond legal
challenge any decision taken by the president since he took
office on June 30 and until a new parliament was elected, a step
that can only happen when a new constitution is in place.
That was not repeated, but the new decree said that
"constitutional declarations including this declaration" were
beyond judicial review.
DIALOGUE
The new decree outlined steps for setting up an assembly to
draft a new constitution should the current draft be rejected in
Saturday's referendum.
In addition, the opposition was invited to offer suggested
changes to the new constitution, echoing an earlier initiative
by Mursi's administration for changes to be discussed and agreed
on by political factions and put to the new parliament to
approve.
Amid the violence and political bickering, the army has cast
itself primarily as the neutral guarantor of the nation.
"The armed forces affirm that dialogue is the best and only
way to reach consensus," the military statement said. "The
opposite of that will bring us to a dark tunnel that will result
in catastrophe and that is something we will not allow."
The army might be pushing the opposition to join the
dialogue and for Mursi to do more to draw them in, said Hassan
Abu Taleb of the Al Ahram Center for Political and Strategic
Studies.
He discounted the chance of direct military intervention,
adding, "They realise that interfering again in a situation of
civil combat will squeeze them between two rocks."
But the military seemed poised to take a more active role in
security arrangements for the upcoming referendum.
A Cabinet source said the Cabinet had discussed reviving the
army's ability to make arrests if it were called upon to back up
police, who are normally in charge of election security.
According to the state-run daily al-Ahram, an expanded
military security role might extend to the next parliamentary
election and, at the president's discretion, even beyond that.