* Opposition says vote could drag Egypt into violence
* Islamist president has set referendum for Dec. 15
* Muslim Brotherhood urges opposition to accept vote
By Alistair Lyon and Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, Dec 9 Egypt's main opposition coalition
rejected on Sunday Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's plan for a
constitutional referendum this week, saying it risked dragging
the country into "violent confrontation".
Mursi's decision on Saturday to retract a decree awarding
himself wide powers failed to placate opponents who accused him
of plunging Egypt deeper into crisis by refusing to postpone the
vote on a constitution shaped by Islamists.
"We are against this process from start to finish," Hussein
Abdel Ghani, spokesman of the National Salvation Front, told a
news conference, calling for more street protests on Tuesday.
The Front's main leaders - Nobel peace laureate Mohamed
ElBaradei, former Foreign Minister Amr Moussa and leftist
Hamdeen Sabahy - did not attend the event.
Hundreds of protesters milled around Mursi's palace, despite
tanks, barbed wire and other barriers installed last week after
clashes between Islamists and their rivals killed seven people.
"Holding a referendum now in the absence of security
reflects haste and an absence of a sense of responsibility on
the part of the regime, which risks pushing the country towards
violent confrontation," a statement from the Front said.
The Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled Mursi from obscurity
to power, urged the opposition to accept the referendum's
verdict.
Islamists say the vote will seal a democratic transition
that began when a popular uprising toppled Hosni Mubarak 22
months ago after three decades of military-backed one-man rule.
Their liberal, leftist and Christian adversaries say the
document being fast-tracked through could threaten freedoms and
fails to embrace the diversity of Egypt's 83 million people.
"ACT OF WAR"
Mursi had given some ground on Saturday when he annulled the
fiercely contested decree issued on Nov. 22 that gave him extra
powers and shielded his decisions from judicial review.
But some measures taken under the decree remain in force and
the president has insisted the referendum go ahead on Dec. 15.
Liberal opposition leader Ahmed Said earlier described the
race to a referendum as an "act of war" against Egyptians.
Egypt is torn between Islamists, who were suppressed for
decades, and their rivals, who fear religious conservatives want
to squeeze out other voices and restrict social freedoms. Many
Egyptians just crave stability and economic recovery.
Brotherhood spokesman Mahmoud Ghozlan said the scrapping of
Mursi's decree had removed any reason for controversy.
"We ask others to announce their acceptance of the
referendum result," he said on the group's Facebook page, asking
whether the opposition would accept "the basics of democracy".
The cancellation of Mursi's decree, announced after a
"national dialogue" on Saturday boycotted by almost all the
president's critics, has not bridged a deep political divide.
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, a technocrat with Islamist
leanings, said the referendum was the best test of opinion.
"The people are the makers of the future as long as they
have the freedom to resort to the ballot box in a democratic,
free and fair vote," he said in a cabinet statement.
But opposition factions, uncertain of their ability to vote
down the constitution against the Islamists' organisational
muscle, want the document redrafted before any vote.
"A constitution without consensus can't go to a referendum,"
said Hermes Fawzi, 28, a protester outside the palace. "It's not
logical that just one part of society makes the constitution."
DIALOGUE
Egypt tipped into turmoil after Mursi grabbed powers to stop
any court action aimed at hindering the transition. An assembly
led by the Brotherhood and other Islamists then swiftly approved
the constitution it had spent six months drafting.
Opponents, including minority Christians, had already quit
the assembly in dismay, saying their voices were being ignored.
After the dialogue hosted by Mursi, a spokesman announced
that the president had issued a new decree whose first article
"cancels the constitutional declaration" of Nov. 22. He said the
referendum could not be delayed for legal reasons.
The decree ignited more than two weeks of sometimes violent
protests and counter-rallies in Egypt. Mursi's foes have chanted
for his downfall. Islamists fear a plot to oust the most
populous Arab nation's first freely-elected leader.
Islamists reckon they can win the referendum and, once the
new constitution is in place, a parliamentary election about two
months later. The Islamist-led lower house elected this year was
dissolved after a few months by a court order.
Investors appeared relieved after Mursi rescinded his
decree, sending Egyptian stocks 4.4 percent higher on Sunday.
Markets are awaiting approval of a $4.8 billion IMF loan later
this month designed to support the budget and economic reforms.
The military, which led Egypt's transition for 16 turbulent
months after Mubarak fell, told feuding factions on Saturday
that only dialogue could avert "catastrophe". But a military
source said these remarks did not herald an army takeover.