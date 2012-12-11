* Military to host national unity talks
* Defence chief says will talk "as Egyptians"
By Yasmine Saleh and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 12 Egypt's army chief will host
national unity talks on Wednesday, seeking to end a growing
political and economic crisis in the Arab world's most populous
nation.
The meeting scheduled for 1430 GMT was called in response to
a wave of protests since President Mohamed Mursi awarded himself
sweeping powers on Nov. 22 to push through a new constitution
shaped by his Islamist allies, which is due to go to a
referendum on Saturday.
"We will not speak about politics nor about the referendum.
Tomorrow we will sit together as Egyptians," armed forces chief
and Defence Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said at a gathering of
army and police officials on Tuesday.
Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled him to
power in a June election, were expected to attend, while the
main opposition coalition said it would decide on Wednesday
morning whether to participate. The opposition stayed away from
an earlier reconciliation meeting called by Mursi last weekend.
The judiciary committee overseeing the vote decided late on
Tuesday that the referendum would be conducted on two days
instead of one, as previously planned.
"The committee had officially asked the President to issue a
law approving that the referendum takes place on two stages on
Saturday Dec. 15 and Saturday Dec. 22," Judge Mahmoud Abu
Shousha, a member of the referendum judiciary committee, said.
Voting for Egyptians living abroad starts on Wednesday.
"The reason for the splitting of the vote into two stages is
due to a shortage of judges needed to supervise the ballot
stations," another member of the committee, who asked not to be
named, said.
Many judges had decided in a joint meeting on Tuesday to not
supervise the vote on a constitution they say had divided the
country into two groups.
Outside the presidential palace - where anti-Mursi
protesters are demanding the Islamist postpone the vote on a
constitution they say does not represent all Egyptians - there
was scepticism tinged with some hope.
"Talks without the cancellation of the referendum - and a
change to the constitution to make it a constitution for all
Egyptians and not the Brotherhood - will lead to nothing and
will be no more than a media show," said Ahmed Hamdy, a
35-year-old office worker.
But the fact that the army was calling such talks "is an
indication to all parties that the crisis is coming to a head
and that they need to end it quickly", he said.
Earlier, Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Said disclosed that a
$4.8 billion International Monetary Fund loan, a cornerstone of
Egypt's economic recovery hopes, would be delayed until next
month because of the crisis.
The delay was intended to allow time to explain a widely
criticised package of economic austerity measures to the
Egyptian people, Said told Reuters.
REBUILD CONSENSUS
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said the measures would not
hurt the poor. Bread, sugar and rice would not be touched, but
prices of cigarettes and cooking oil would go up and fines would
be imposed for public littering. In a bid to rebuild consensus,
he said there would be a public consultation about the programme
next week.
In Washington, the IMF said Egypt had asked for the loan to
be postponed "in light of the unfolding developments on the
ground". The Fund stood ready to consult with Egypt on resuming
discussions on the stand-by loan, a spokeswoman said.
On the streets of Cairo, thousands of opposition supporters
gathered outside the presidential palace to demand that Mursi
postpone Saturday's referendum.
A bigger crowd of flag-waving Islamist Mursi backers, who
want the vote to go ahead as planned on Saturday, assembled at
two mosques and remained on the streets as night fell over the
Egyptian capital. There were also protests in Alexandria and
other cities.
The extended upheaval following the fall of Hosni Mubarak
last year is causing concern in the United States, which has
given Cairo billions of dollars in military and other aid since
Egypt made peace with Israel in 1979.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland emphasised
"deep concerns" over the situation in Egypt and repeated calls
on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and on security forces
to act with restraint. She declined to be drawn on whether
Washington believed the referendum should be postponed.
The latest unrest has so far claimed seven lives in clashes
between the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood and the opposition. But
the Republican Guard has yet to use force to keep protesters
away from the presidential palace, now ringed with tanks, barbed
wire and concrete barricades.