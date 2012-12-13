* Pro- and anti-government factions to stage rallies
* Final attempt to gather support before referendum
* Vote on constitution is prelude to national elections
By Giles Elgood
CAIRO, Dec 14 Supporters and opponents of
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi stage final rallies on Friday
before a divisive referendum on a new constitution championed by
the Islamist leader as a way out of the worst crisis since the
fall of Hosni Mubarak.
Cairo and other cities have seen a series of often violent
demonstrations over the past three weeks since Mursi assumed
sweeping new powers to push through the constitution, which he
sees as a vital element of Egypt's transition to democracy.
At least eight people have died and hundreds have been
injured and a leading opposition figure warned of more blood on
the streets during the voting this Saturday and next on a draft
the opposition says is too Islamist.
The referendum asks Egyptians to accept or reject a basic
law that has to be in place before national elections can be
held early next year - an event many hope can steer the Arab
world's most populous nation towards stability.
To bolster support for the constitution, the Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood, which propelled Mursi to power in June's
presidential election, will assemble at a mosque not far from
the president's palace in Cairo.
A little later in the day, the liberal, secular and
Christian opposition will rally in favour of a vote against the
basic law outside the palace and in Tahrir Square, symbolic
centre of the revolt that toppled Mubarak in 2011.
"During the referendum, I believe there will be blood and a
lot of antagonism, so it is not right to hold a referendum,"
Ahmed Said of the National Salvation Front told Reuters.
Despite the opposition push for a "no" vote, the measure is
expected to pass given the well-organised Muslim Brotherhood's
record of winning elections since the fall of Mubarak. Many
Egyptians, tired of turmoil, may simply fall in line.
SOLID INDICATION
The first round of voting on Saturday will take place in
Cairo and other major cities and could presage the overall
result if it is a fairly solid "yes" as many expect.
To provide security for the vote, the army has been deployed
in force, with state television showing ranks of soldiers
receiving their orders to protect polling stations and other
government buildings. About 120,000 troops and 6,000 tanks and
armoured vehicles will be deployed.
While the military backed Mubarak and his predecessors, it
has not intervened on either side in the present crisis.
The vote has proved hugely controversial, with supporters of
the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood fighting on the streets with
opposition groups.
The opposition says the constitution does not reflect the
aspirations of all 83 million Egyptians because it is too
Islamist and tramples on minority rights, including those of the
Christian community. Mursi's supporters say the constitution is
needed if progress is to be made towards democracy.
While the opposition is telling its supporters to vote "no",
it has also threatened to boycott proceedings if guarantees for
a fair vote are not met. But staying away from the process could
risk a loss of credibility, political experts say.
Many ordinary Egyptians are well aware of how contentious
the constitution is, but simply want to get it out of the way so
the country can move ahead to a more stable future.
"Do I like the constitution?" asked Ahmed Helmy, a
35-year-old engineer in Tahrir Square. "No. But I want the
referendum to take place so we can get out of this prolonged
transitional period that's making me and millions of Egyptians
wish we had left the country."