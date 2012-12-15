* Queues at polling stations for referendum vote
* Opposition say aspirations of all Egyptians not met
* Parliamentary election to follow if constitution passed
By Tamim Elyan and Marwa Awad
CAIRO/ALEXANDRIA, Dec 15 Egyptians queued in
long lines on Saturday to vote on a constitution promoted by its
Islamist backers as the way out of a political crisis and
rejected by opponents as a recipe for further divisions in the
Arab world's biggest nation.
Soldiers joined police to secure the referendum after deadly
protests during the build up. Street brawls erupted again on
Friday in Alexandria, Egypt's second city, but voting proceeded
quietly there, with no reports of violence elsewhere.
President Mohamed Mursi provoked angry demonstrations when
he issued a decree last month expanding his powers and then
fast-tracked the draft constitution through an assembly
dominated by his Muslim Brotherhood group and its allies. At
least eight people were killed in clashes last week outside the
presidential palace.
The liberal, secular and Christian opposition says the
constitution is too Islamist and tramples on minority rights.
Mursi's supporters say the charter is needed if progress is to
be made towards democracy nearly two years after the fall of
military-backed strongman Hosni Mubarak.
"The sheikhs (preachers) told us to say 'yes' and I have
read the constitution and I liked it," said Adel Imam, a
53-year-old queuing to vote in a Cairo suburb. "The country will
move on."
Opposition politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed
ElBaradei wrote on Twitter: "Adoption of (a) divisive draft
constitution that violates universal values and freedoms is a
sure way to institutionalise instability and turmoil."
Official results will not be announced until after a second
round of voting next Saturday. But partial results and
unofficial tallies are likely to emerge soon after the first
round, giving some idea of the outcome.
In order to pass, the constitution must be approved by more
than 50 percent of voters who cast ballots. A little more than
half of Egypt's electorate of 51 million are eligible to vote in
the first round in Cairo and other cities.
Rights groups reported some abuses, such as polling stations
opening late, people being bribed to vote "yes", intimidation
and officials telling people to vote "yes".
But Gamal Eid, head of the Arab Network for Human Rights
Information, which is monitoring the vote, said nothing reported
so far was serious enough to invalidate the referendum.
TRANSITION
Christians, making up about 10 percent of Egypt's 83 million
people and who have long grumbled of discrimination, were among
those waiting at a polling station in Alexandria to oppose the
basic law. They fear Islamists, long repressed by Mubarak, will
restrict social and other freedoms.
"I voted 'no' to the constitution out of patriotic duty,"
Michael Nour, a 45-year-old Christian teacher in Alexandria.
"The constitution does not represent all Egyptians," he said.
Howaida Abdel Azeem, a post office employee, said: "I said
'yes' because I want the destruction the country is living
through to be over and the crisis to pass, and then we can fix
things later."
Islamists are counting on their disciplined ranks of
supporters and the many Egyptians who may fall into line in the
hope of ending turmoil that has hammered the economy and sent
Egypt's pound to eight-year lows against the dollar.
Mursi was among the early voters after polls opened at 8
a.m. (0600 GMT). He was shown on television casting his ballot
shielded by a screen and then dipping his finger in ink - a
measure to prevent people voting twice.
Turnout was high enough for voting on Saturday to be
extended by two hours to 9 p.m. (1900 GMT). One senior official
on the committee overseeing the referendum said Saturday's vote
could extend to Sunday if crowds were too heavy to allow
everyone to cast ballots in one day. Voting for Egyptians abroad
that began on Wednesday has been extended to Monday, the state
news agency reported.
After weeks of turbulence, there has been limited public
campaigning. Opposition politicians and parties, beaten in two
elections since Mubarak's overthrow, only announced on Wednesday
that they backed a "no" vote instead of a boycott.
TWO DAYS
The second round will be held in other regions on Dec. 22
because there are not enough judges willing to monitor all
polling stations after some said they would boycott the vote.
Egyptians are being asked to accept or reject a constitution
that must be in place before a parliamentary election can be
held next year to replace an Islamist-led parliament dissolved
in June. Many hope this will lead Egypt towards stability.
If the constitution is voted down, a new assembly will have
to be formed to draft a revised version, a process that could
take up to nine months.
The army has deployed about 120,000 troops and 6,000 tanks
and armoured vehicles to protect polling stations and other
government buildings. While the military backed Mubarak and his
predecessors, it has not intervened in the present crisis.