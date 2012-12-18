* Opposition stages protests in Cairo
* Demonstrations against Islamist-backed constitution
* Prosecutor quits, angering Brotherhood
By Yasmine Saleh and Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Dec 18 Opponents of Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi staged protests in Cairo on Tuesday against an
Islamist-backed draft constitution that has divided Egypt but
looks set to be approved in the second half of a referendum this
weekend.
Several hundred protesters outside the presidential palace
chanted "Revolution, revolution, for the sake of the
constitution" and called on Mursi to "Leave, leave, you
coward!". While the protest was noisy, numbers were down on
previous demonstrations.
Mursi obtained a 57 percent "yes" vote for the constitution
in the first part of the referendum last weekend, state media
said, less than he had hoped for.
The opposition, which says the basic law is too Islamist,
will be encouraged by the result but is unlikely to win the
second part this Saturday, which is to be held in districts seen
as even more sympathetic towards Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.
The National Salvation Front opposition coalition said there
were widespread voting violations last Saturday and called for
protests to "bring down the invalid draft constitution".
The Ministry of Justice said it was appointing judges to
investigate complaints of voting irregularities.
Opposition marchers converged on Tahrir Square, cradle of
the revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak almost two years ago,
and Mursi's presidential palace, still ringed with tanks after
earlier protests.
A protester at the presidential palace, Mohamed Adel, 30,
said: "I have been camping here for weeks and will continue to
do so until the constitution that divided the nation, and for
which people died, gets scrapped."
Shortly after midnight, a few hundred protesters who had
planned to spend the night in tents set up around the
presidential palace were attacked with stones.
"Unknown people threw stones at us from behind the walls the
army had built at all entrances to the palace, and some of the
protesters were injured in the leg and head," protester Karim
el-Shaer told Reuters.
The build-up to the first day of voting saw clashes between
supporters and opponents of Mursi in which eight people died.
Recent demonstrations in Cairo have been more peaceful, although
rival factions clashed on Friday in Alexandria, Egypt's second
city.
RESIGNATION
A judges' club urged its members on Tuesday not to supervise
Saturday's vote. But the call is not binding and balloting is
expected to go ahead.
If the constitution is passed, national elections can take
place early next year, something many hope will help end the
turmoil that has gripped Egypt since the overthrow of Hosni
Mubarak almost two years ago.
But the closeness of the first day of voting and the low
turnout suggest more difficulties ahead for Mursi as he seeks to
rally support for difficult economic reforms.
"This percentage ... will strengthen the hand of the
(opposition) National Salvation Front, and the leaders of this
Front have declared they are going to continue this fight to
discredit the constitution," said Mustapha Kamal Al-Sayyid, a
professor of political science at Cairo University.
Mursi is likely to become more unpopular with the
introduction of planned austerity measures, Sayyid told Reuters.
To tackle the budget deficit, the government needs to raise
taxes and cut fuel subsidies. Uncertainty surrounding economic
reform plans has already prompted the postponement of a $4.8
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. The Egyptian
pound has fallen to eight-year lows against the dollar.
Mursi and his backers say the constitution is needed to move
Egypt's democratic transition forward. Opponents say it is too
Islamist and ignores the rights of women and of minorities,
including 10 percent of Egyptrians who are Christian.
Demonstrations erupted when Mursi awarded himself extra
powers on Nov. 22 and then fast-tracked the constitution through
an assembly dominated by his Islamist allies and boycotted by
many liberals.
The referendum has had to be held over two days because many
of the judges needed to oversee polling staged a boycott in
protest. In order to pass, the constitution must be approved by
more than 50 percent of those voting.