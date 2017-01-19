BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
CAIRO Jan 19 Egypt's prime minister said on Thursday he expects parliament to approve nominations for ministers in a cabinet reshuffle by the end of the month, state news agency MENA reported.
The number of ministers to be shuffled and the nominations are expected to be finalised next week before being submitted to parliament, he said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.