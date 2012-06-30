* Mursi's vow to people pre-empts formal oath-taking
* Constitutional court to swear him in before army handover
* Stage set for power struggle between army, Islamists
By Alistair Lyon
CAIRO, June 30 Egypt's President-elect Mohamed
Mursi takes his oath on Saturday, a day after the Islamist
leader pre-empted the formal ceremony by swearing himself in
before ecstatic crowds in Tahrir Square and warning off generals
trying to curb his powers.
They have already clipped the prerogatives of the leader now
in the palace once occupied by Hosni Mubarak, who is serving a
life sentence 16 months after Egyptians ousted him.
Mursi is the first president since the king was toppled by
army officers in 1952 who was not drawn from top military ranks.
For the 84-year-old Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled Mursi to
office, it marks a dramatic reversal of fortunes after decades
of repression.
"Today, the birth of a civilian state," wrote the daily
Al-Gomhuria, a newspaper which until the uprising last year had
been fiercely loyal to Mubarak.
Mursi is to be sworn in at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) by the
constitutional court, rather than by parliament as is usual.
The court dissolved the Islamist-dominated lower house this
month in one of several measures intended to entrench military
influence over Egypt long after Mursi assumes the presidency.
"I swear by God that I will sincerely protect the republican
system and that I respect the constitution and the rule of law,"
Mursi said on Friday to wild cheers from the crowd, many of whom
were followers of his once-banned Brotherhood.
Addressing the "Muslims and Christians of Egypt", he
promised a "civil, nationalist, constitutional state", making no
mention of the Brotherhood's dream of creating an Islamic order.
"There is no power above people power," Mursi said in Tahrir
Square, crucible of the revolt that ended Mubarak's 30 years in
power. "Today you are the source of this power."
His defiant speech was a clear challenge to the army, which
also says it embodies the will of the people and which sees
itself as the guarantor of national interests and the state.
An army council headed by Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein
Tantawi took over from Mubarak when he quit on Feb. 11, 2011 and
has long pledged to make way for an elected president by July 1.
Tantawi, Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years, would hand
over to Mursi in a televised ceremony on Saturday after the
president was sworn in, army sources said.
Under the military council's rule, Egypt has experienced a
bumpy and sometimes violent transition in which parliamentary
and presidential elections have been held, without setting the
country on a clear path to democracy or constitutional rule.
LIVING IN LIMBO
Egypt remains in political limbo, without a constitution, a
lower house of parliament or any clarity about the role of a
military establishment anxious to stay in the driving seat.
An assembly that is supposed to write a new constitution has
begun work after its predecessor fell apart amid disputes over
whether Islamists were over-represented in a country with a 10
percent Christian minority and many secular-minded liberals.
Egypt is also more polarised than ever.
Mursi narrowly won a run-off vote this month against Ahmed
Shafik, a former air force chief and Mubarak's last prime
minister, but many voters were dismayed at the choice of an
Islamist or a man seen as a remnant of Mubarak's era.
Egypt will find it hard to attract the investment, loans and
foreign aid it needs to revive an economy blighted by months of
turmoil and uncertainty until political stability returns.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde called Mursi to discuss the economic challenges facing
Egypt and how the international lender can best help, an IMF
spokesperson said on Friday.
"The MD reiterated that the IMF stands ready to support
Egypt and looks forward to working closely with the
authorities," the spokesperson said.
Lagarde also congratulated Mursi on his election as
president, "which represents an important step forward in
Egypt's transition," the spokesperson said.
However, no timetable has been set for an IMF staff visit to
Egypt to discuss a $3.2 billion IMF loan. That "will depend on
the formation of the government," the spokesperson said.
Complicating the process, the generals seized new powers
this month, giving themselves veto rights over the drafting of a
new constitution, naming a National Defence Council to run
defence and foreign policies and decreeing their control of all
military affairs.
The military's insistence that Mursi take his oath before
the constitutional court and his defiant riposte in Tahrir sets
the stage for a protracted struggle for power in Egypt.
The military, the source of every previous president in the
Arab republic's 60-year history, also runs business enterprises
accounting for an estimated one-third of the economy.
It does not intend to jeopardise the $1.3 billion a year it
receives in military aid from the United States to back Egypt's
1979 peace treaty with Israel, widely criticised by Islamists.
Mursi has said he will respect Egypt's international
obligations and does not want to take the country back to war.
His speech in Tahrir, greeted with cheers from tens of
thousands of supporters, signalled a determination to use
popular legitimacy to defeat entrenched military power.
"Say it loud, Egyptians, Mursi is the president of the
republic," the crowd chanted. "A full revolution or nothing.
Down with military rule. We, the people, are the red line."