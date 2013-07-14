By Peter Graff and Yasmine Saleh
| CAIRO, July 14
CAIRO, July 14 Egypt's interim prime minister
was assembling his cabinet on Sunday to lead the country under
an army-backed "road map" to restore civil rule, with peace
having returned to the streets after the military removed
President Mohamed Mursi.
Hazem el-Beblawi, a 76-year-old liberal economist appointed
interim prime minister last week, is tapping technocrats and
liberals for a government to run the country under a temporary
constitution until parliamentary elections in about six months.
A former ambassador to the United States, Nabil Fahmy,
accepted the post of foreign minister, a sign of the importance
the government places in its relationship with the superpower
that provides $1.3 billion a year in military aid.
Mohamed ElBaradei, a former senior U.N. diplomat, was sworn
in as vice president, a job he was offered last week.
Government sources have told Reuters that el-Beblawi will
offer the finance ministry to Hany Kadri, formerly the official
who oversaw Egypt's negotiations for a rescue with the
International Monetary Fund, which stalled under Mursi.
Notably, Kadri is a member of the Coptic Christian minority,
10 percent of the population, which complained of being
marginalised under Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood. Mursi's cabinet
had only one Christian, as minister of scientific research.
"It is so good that finally we are being recognised as
Egyptian citizens and given better representation in the
government," said Joseph Shukry, a 31-year-old Copt in Cairo.
"But we need to have better security around our churches, as
there is no protection at all and we are so worried about
Islamists' attacks on our holy places."
QUIET STREETS
Sunday marks a week without street violence after clashes
between the army, Mursi supporters and opponents killed more
than 90 people in the days after his overthrow.
Mursi, Egypt's first democratically elected president, has
been held incommunicado at an undisclosed location since the
army removed him from power after millions took to the streets
to march against him.
The authorities have not charged him with a crime but said
on Saturday they were investigating complaints against him over
spying, inciting violence and wrecking the economy.
Charges of inciting violence have already been issued
against many of the Brotherhood's top figures, although in most
cases police have not followed through with arrests. The
Brotherhood says the criminal charges are part of a crackdown
against it and the authorities are to blame for the violence.
Thousands of Mursi's followers have maintained a vigil in a
square near a northeast Cairo mosque vowing not to leave until
he is restored, a hope that now seems in vain. Tens of thousands
marched on Friday, but the demonstrations ended peacefully.
"We feel in the last few days there's more stability, more
chance for an economic improvement because there hasn't been a
lot of violence," said Ahmed Hilmi, 17, as he manned an open air
stall selling juice for people to take home to break their
Ramadan fasts.
"Those who are still protesting are a small minority, but as
a nation I think we're doing better and will improve."
The Brotherhood has called for more marches on Monday.
Mursi's opponents have also called for demonstrations, although
their protests are attracting far fewer people now that they
have achieved their aim of bringing him down.
Beblawi's challenge is setting up a government that will
appear inclusive without Islamists. The Brotherhood has said it
will have no dealings whatsoever with a regime it says was
imposed after a "fascist coup".
The authorities have instead been courting another large
Islamist group, the ultra-orthodox Nour party, sometime Mursi
allies who broke with him and accepted the army takeover.
Nour says it is not seeking ministerial posts of its own but
is backing technocrats and offering advice to Beblawi.
Beblawi himself was selected only after Nour vetoed other
candidates for prime minister, including ElBaradei.
(Additional reporting by Noah Browning and Maggie Fick; Editing
by Will Waterman)