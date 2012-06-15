(Corrects paragraph 2 to make clear debt is owed over the next
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 15 The dissolution of the Egyptian
parliament elected after last year's overthrow of veteran
president Hosni Mubarak has alarmed investors who fear the
country will now hurtle towards a balance of payments crisis and
currency collapse.
Growth in North Africa's biggest economy has flatlined in
the 16 months since the toppling of Mubarak's 30-year regime.
Currency reserves have halved, undermining the value of the
Egyptian pound and troubling external creditors who are owed
almost $6 billion over the next 12 months, according to data
from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
Potential investors have been looking to this weekend's
presidential election to resolve the policy limbo and pave the
way for aid and business finance.
Instead, a court ruling this week dissolved parliament and
ruled to keep Mubarak's last premier in the presidential race.
Political tensions have been delaying the unlocking of aid
from the International Monetary Fund and keeping away foreign
investors and tourists. Meanwhile Egypt's balance of payments
gap ballooned to $11 billion in the first nine months of the
2011-2012 financial year, more than double year-ago levels.
"It's difficult to see political consensus forming and in
the absence of that it's difficult to see how you would get much
support to plug external financial needs," said Jean-Michel
Saliba, Middle East economist at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
"At the moment there is no parliament, no constitution and
no president."
The news of the court ruling sent Egypt's debt insurance
costs soaring to three-year highs, meaning investors pay more
now to insure exposure to Egypt via credit default swaps than
during the uprisings that ousted Mubarak and other North African
leaders.
Later on Friday global credit-rating agency Fitch downgraded
Egypt's sovereign credit rating deeper into junk status, cutting
by one notch to B-plus and flagging a risk of more downgrades in
the next 12 to 18 months.
"Whatever the ultimate outcome of these (Egyptian) events,
the political and policy-making process has been complicated,
delaying the likely implementation of the comprehensive
macroeconomic and structural reforms needed to kick-start
recovery and ease financing strains," said Richard Fox, head
sovereign analyst for Middle East and Africa at Fitch.
But most foreigners have already fled the market. Saliba
reckons non-residents' holdings of local treasury bills have
fallen to $300 million from over $10 billion in December 2010
and puts foreigners' total equity exposure at just $3 billion
While Egyptian stocks, bizarrely, have been star performers
this year, much of the 20-percent gain is thought to have been
driven by locals.
Oliver Bell, a portfolio manager at T.Rowe Price, has owned
no Egyptian equities since the start of 2011.
"People were hoping the presidential election, regardless of
who wins, would bring in a leader, someone the IMF could talk
to," he said. "Now all this is again delaying the point when
real foreign investment comes back to the country."
REPAYMENTS DUE
Bell and other investors see little incentive to invest in
Egypt. Politics aside, investors have been alarmed by the
slowing economy; in contrast to average annual growth of 6
percent in the pre-Lehman years, gross domestic product (GDP)
this year is seen growing barely 2 percent.
Foreign direct investment has plunged to a tenth of year ago
levels, data recently showed
For stock and bond investors, much of the fear is linked to
the currency. Forward markets are pricing up to a 30 percent
devaluation for the Egyptian pound in the next year as
the central bank reaches the bottom of its reserves war chest.
Reserves, excluding gold, now stand at just over $12 billion
or a paltry three months' import cover. While Gulf governments
have offered some aid, including a Saudi $1 billion deposit at
the central bank, investors say this can only be a stopgap.
"There will be some form of devaluation, it's getting harder
and harder to defend the currency," Bell said. "If the stock
market falls and the currency depreciates, you'll get hit hard."
The crunch may not be too far off. July will be a crucial
month as Egypt must repay $1 billion in maturing Eurobonds and
also $700 million in Paris Club debt.
A default is not expected, says Kieran Curtis, a portfolio
manager at Aviva Investors who holds the maturing dollar bonds.
But he has hedged his exposure to the Egyptian pound because
under the bond terms, the payout is based on the exchange rate.
"As the value of the payment is linked to the pound, there
is a strong incentive to devalue," Curtis said, adding he has no
other Egyptian exposure.
"The macro numbers are not bondholder friendly so combined
with the political situation that is not a position we would
like to add to."
