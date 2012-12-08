CAIRO Dec 8 A coalition of the Muslim
Brotherhood and other Islamist groups called on Saturday for a
referendum on a draft constitution to go ahead on time on Dec.
15, after liberals who complain that the document is biased
demanded a delay in the vote.
The main Islamist coalition "confirmed the need for measures
to hold the referendum on time on Dec. 15 without any amendment
or delay", a spokesman for the group told a news conference.
Among those who spoke at the news conference, aired live on
television, was Khairat al-Shater, who had been the
Brotherhood's candidate for president until he was disqualified,
a move that thrusted Mohamed Mursi into his place and into
office.