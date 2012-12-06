CAIRO Dec 6 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
met the army chief and cabinet ministers on Thursday to discuss
how to stabilise the nation after clashes between his supporters
and opponents outside the presidential palace, the presidency
said in a statement.
Mursi met General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is the head of
the military and defence minister, as well as the prime
minister, interior and justice ministers, and others.
They discussed "means to deal with the situation on
different political, security and legal levels to stabilise
Egypt and protect the gains of the revolution", according to the
statement issued on Mursi's official website.