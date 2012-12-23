* Mursi needs to act fast to tackle big budget deficit
* Consensus a casualty in constitution vote
* Opposition sees more turmoil that has hurt economy
* Mursi's party says now is time for dialogue
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Dec 23 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
will have little time to savour victory in pushing through a new
constitution as it may have cost the Islamist leader broader
support for urgent austerity measures needed to fix the creaking
economy.
By fast-tracking the constitution through to a referendum
that the opposition said was divisive, he may have squandered
any chance of building a consensus on tax rises and spending
cuts that are essential to rein in a crushing budget deficit.
Unofficial tallies from Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood showed
the charter was approved by a 64 percent majority. But opponents
said he lost the vote in much of the capital, while across the
nation he alienated liberals, Christians and others worried by
the text that was drafted by an Islamist-dominated assembly.
Opponents say such divisions will fuel more unrest in a
nation whose economy has been pummelled by turbulence since
Hosni Mubarak was overthrown almost two years ago, scaring off
investors and tourists that are both vital sources of capital.
Without broad support, Mursi's government will find it
harder to implement reforms needed to secure a $4.8 billion loan
from the International Monetary Fund. The Muslim Brotherhood's
party, which propelled Mursi to office, may also face a tougher
fight in a parliamentary election expected in about two months.
"For austerity measures to be made at a time when the
political system is being opened and millions of people are
being enfranchised, you need political consensus within the
political class," said Amr Adly, an expert on the economy.
Yet, even though there is broad acceptance of the urgency of
fixing the battered economy, Adly said Mursi's approach in
pushing through a constitution that angered opponents would
encourage his rivals to capitalise on any public backlash
against austerity rather than help sell reforms to the nation.
"His political rivals are already dealing with these
problems on a very opportunistic basis," said Adly, head of the
social and economic justice unit at the Egyptian Initiative for
Personal Rights. "There won't be any prospect of ending ...
violence in the streets or very deep political divisions."
UNITED
Egypt's fractured opposition, defeated at the ballot box by
Islamists in each poll since Mubarak was overthrown in February
2011, unified their ranks after Mursi expanded his powers in a
decree on Nov. 22 to push through the constitution.
"What Mursi did has united us," said Ahmed Said, head of the
liberal Free Egyptians Party and a leading member of the
National Salvation Front coalition, adding he expected a unified
approach to the upcoming parliamentary election.
That would give the opposition a much better chance in
parliamentary polls against disciplined Islamists, who have
built a broad grass-roots network across the nation over decades
that liberals and other non-Islamists cannot yet match.
Though Said agreed steps were needed to fix Egypt's economy,
he said Mursi had made no effort to discuss it with his rivals
although they were a national concern. The IMF has long said a
broad political consensus to reforms was needed for a loan.
"Who wouldn't agree with economic reforms?" Said asked, but
added: "We have not been consulted at all with regard to
supporting such policies or not, we are not sure what is going
on in the country."
Mursi now faces the prospect of having an opposition seeking
to score political points from any tax rises and measures to
reduce spending, particularly steps to rein in fuel subsidies in
a nation where rich and poor have become used to cheap energy.
That could make it more of a challenge for Islamists to win
votes in the parliamentary election.
Though the opposition have drawn tens of thousands of
Egyptians to the streets on occasion, Islamists have done so
with greater regularity and also have a strong record of getting
out the vote in the more local politics of a parliamentary poll.
But nation's political divisions have already taken their
toll on the president's initial economic reforms.
Shortly before the referendum, Mursi introduced increases on
the sales tax on goods and services that ranged from alcoholic
beverages, cigarettes and mobile phone calls to automobile
licences and quarrying permits. He withdrew them within hours
under criticism from his opponents and the media.
An immediate result of Mursi's policy U-turn was a delay in
approving the IMF loan. The IMF said it would postpone its
meeting in mid-December to approve the loan. Egypt's government
said it might now be approved in January.
Farid Ismail, a senior official in the Brotherhood's Freedom
and Justice Party, said Egypt could not be described as divided
when two-thirds of those who voted backed the constitution but
said all sides needed to discuss the economic issues ahead.
"We have an economic and social challenge and this is the
time for people to present initiatives and engage in a national
dialogue," he said, adding that passing the constitution meant
one major hurdle to stabilising the nation had been overcome.
EXPECTATIONS
Yet expectations run high in a nation where demands for
social justice and a better standard of living helped drive the
2011 uprising as much as calls for political freedoms.
"We had a revolution to make life easier and prices lower,
not higher," said 19-year-old student Sally Ahmed Kotb referring
to Mursi's tax plans as she went to the polls on Saturday to
vote "no". "This will lead to a hunger revolution."
Once a darling of emerging market investors, Egypt's economy
has taken a hammering. The budget deficit surged to a crippling
11 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year that
ended in June 2012 and is forecast to exceed 10 percent this
year.
Without swift action, it could hit 13 percent, said Adly.
Among belt-tightening measures in the pipeline are steps to
reduce how much subsidised gasoline drivers can buy, which is
bound to be unpopular.
In the meantime, Egypt has been bleeding foreign reserves at
a rate of about $600 million a month, cutting them to about $15
billion, less than half their level before Mubarak's fall.
Some Egyptians are still ready to give Mursi a chance. Many
of those who voted "yes" in the referendum backed the charter as
a vote for "stability", even if they had some reservations. But,
even from supporters, Mursi may have limited leeway.
"Just as people rose against Mubarak, they can rise against
Mursi," said Mohamed Mohsen, a civil servant and Islamist backer
who voted "yes" in the referendum. "Let's give him two, three,
four or five months to solve our problems then we can see."
The government says it is already engaged in a "national
dialogue" with political forces, unions and others to win public
support for an economic plan it insists will not hurt the poor.
"Passage of the new constitution is unlikely to ease recent
discord, but it nevertheless marks a significant step forward in
Egypt's laboured political transition," Simon Williams, HSBC
economist in Dubai, wrote in a note after the constitution was
approved in the first of the two-stage referendum.
He said progress on the IMF programme could now resume
swiftly, but added: "The temptation to avoid pressing ahead with
unpopular policy measures may also prove ever harder to resist,
particularly ahead of the parliamentary polls."