CAIRO Dec 5 Egypt's opposition coalition blamed
President Mohamed Mursi for violence that erupted outside his
palace on Wednesday and said it was ready for dialogue if the
Islamist leader scrapped a decree that gave him extraordinary
powers.
"We hold President Mursi and his government completely
responsible for the violence that is happening in Egypt today,"
the coordinator of the coalition, Mohamed ElBaradei, told a news
conference.
"Our opinion was, and still is, that we are ready for
dialogue if the constitutional decree is cancelled ... and the
referendum on this constitution is postponed," he said referring
to a plan to hold a Dec. 15 referendum to approve a draft
constitution that the opposition says ignores its concerns.